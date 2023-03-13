Animal Collective have announced a reissue of their first-ever album, 2000’s Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished. Initially a collaborative album between Avey Tare and Panda Bear, the album first came out in August 2000; its reissue will be out May 12 on Domino. The reissue will also feature remastered audio, new artwork by Abby and Dave Portner, and the A Night At Mr. Raindrop’s Holistic Supermarket EP, which has five previously unreleased tracks, including a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” Those EP tracks, plus the cover, were recorded in the same AC era and mixed by band member Deakin.

Accompanying the announcement, Animal Collective are sharing two songs — a remastered “Chocolate Girl” and the never-before-heard “Untitled 1.” Check those out below.

Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished (Remastered 2023) TRACKLIST:

01 “Spirit They’ve Vanished” (Remastered 2023)

02 “April And The Phantom” (Remastered 2023)

03 “Untitled” (Remastered 2023)

04 “Penny Dreadfuls” (Remastered 2023)

05 “Chocolate Girl” (Remastered 2023)

06 “Everyone Whistling” (Remastered 2023)

07 “La Rapet” (Remastered 2023)

08 “Bat You’ll Fly” (Remastered 2023)

09 “Someday I’ll Grow To Be As Tall As The Giant” (Remastered 2023)

10 “Alvin Row” (Remastered 2023)

A Night at Mr. Raindrop’s Holistic Supermarket 12″ TRACKLIST:

01 “An An Angel”

02 “Untitled #1”

03 “Bus Travel New York Tare My Face Off pt. 1”

04 “Dreams” (Fleetwood Mac cover)

05 “Bus Travel New York Tare My Face Off pt. 2”

Animal Collective’s Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished reissue will be out 5/12 via Domino. Pre-order it here.