In August, the legend John Cale released a new single, “Night Crawling,” and today he’s announced a new album called MERCY, his first featuring all original songs in a decade. It comes with quite the stacked contributor list: Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi, Actress, and Fat White Family are all featured guests on the album, and today Cale is sharing a track called “Story Of Blood” that features Weyes Blood, who is in the midst of her own album rollout. The hauntingly gorgeous track comes with a music video directed by Jethro Waters.

“I’d been listening to Weyes Blood’s latest record and remembered Natalie’s puritanical vocals. I thought if I could get her to come and sing with me on the ‘Swing your soul’ section, and a few other harmonies, it would be beautiful,” Cale said in a press release. “What I got from her was something else! Once I understood the versatility in her voice, it was as if I’d written the song with her in mind all along. Her range and fearless approach to tonality was an unexpected surprise. There’s even a little passage in there where she’s a dead-ringer for Nico.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mercy” (Feat. Laurel Halo)

02 “Marilyn Monroe’s Leg (beauty elsewhere)” (Feat. Actress)

03 “Noise Of You”

04 “Story Of Blood” (Feat. Weyes Blood)

05 “Time Stands Still” (Feat. Sylvan Esso)

06 “Moonstruck (Nico’s Song)”

07 “Everlasting Days” (Feat. Animal Collective)

08 “Night Crawling”

09 “Not The End Of The World”

10 “The Legal Status Of Ice” (Feat. Fat White Family)

11 “I Know You’re Happy” (Feat. Tei Shi)

12 “Out Your Window”

MERCY is out 1/20 via Double Six/Domino.