Meatbodies – “Move”

Amanda Adam

New Music January 18, 2024 12:32 PM By Chris DeVille

Meatbodies – “Move”

Amanda Adam

New Music January 18, 2024 12:32 PM By Chris DeVille

Meatbodies took us into a “Hole” with the lead single from new album Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom. Today they’ve returned with “Move,” an epic-length new track. “I wanted to make a hypnotic driving song that felt kind of dangerous,” the band’s Chad Ubovich says in a statement. “There’s an energy to it that is undeniable.” He’s not wrong! “Move” lives up to its name by keeping the momentum going for more than seven minutes, channeling stated influences like Spacemen 3 and Suicide into a psychedelic garage rock marathon. Below, watch director Erica Flojo’s music video.

Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom is out 3/8 via In The Red.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Coachella 2024 Lineup Has No Doubt, Sublime, & Blur

2 days ago 0

Pitchfork Is Being Moved Under GQ

1 day ago 0

19 Thoughts On The Coachella 2024 Poster

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest