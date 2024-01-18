Meatbodies took us into a “Hole” with the lead single from new album Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom. Today they’ve returned with “Move,” an epic-length new track. “I wanted to make a hypnotic driving song that felt kind of dangerous,” the band’s Chad Ubovich says in a statement. “There’s an energy to it that is undeniable.” He’s not wrong! “Move” lives up to its name by keeping the momentum going for more than seven minutes, channeling stated influences like Spacemen 3 and Suicide into a psychedelic garage rock marathon. Below, watch director Erica Flojo’s music video.

Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom is out 3/8 via In The Red.