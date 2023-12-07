Our 2014 Band To Watch Meatbodies last released an album in 2021 with 333. Today, the psychedelic rock band is announcing their next record Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom and sharing the lead single “Hole” with a video directed by Matt Yoka.

Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom started to take shape in 2017 when frontman Chad Ubovich got sober and went to studios with longtime collaborator Dylan Fujioka for writing sessions. About “Hole,” Ubovich explained, “That was one of the first songs I wrote, and I think it’s really indicative of that time,” he said in a statement. “How I was thinking and feeling and what I wanted to accomplish with this LP before I even knew it.”

About Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom, he continued:

The last record was more of a cartoon version of who we were – simple and fun without delving into heavy concepts. The whole thing before with Meatbodies was never sit down, next part, next part, but I wanted to make something with more depth. After everything that had happened, and my personal life, I was left with this feeling of emptiness and loss. So I wanted to make music that was absent from things– songs that were more about conveying feeling.

Hear “Hole” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Assignment”

02 “Hole”

03 “Silly Cybin”

04 “Billow”

05 “They Came Down”

06 “Trapped?”

07 “Move”

08 “I Believe In Pink (Interlude)”

09 “Criminal Minds”

10 “ICNNVR2”

11 “Psychic Garden”

12 “(Return of) Ecstasy”

13 “Gate”

TOUR DATES:

03/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

04/13 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

04/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ International Artists Lounge

04/23 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

04/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

04/25 – Troy, NY @ No Fun

04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMoca

04/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

05/03 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records at The Blue Room

Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom is out 3/8 via In The Red.