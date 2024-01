Redondo Beach’s BeachLife Festival is getting ready for its fifth year, taking place May 3-5. Headliners are Sting, Incubus, and My Morning Jacket. Other noteworthy acts on the roster include DEVO, Dirty Heads, Fleet Foxes, Santigold, Trey Anastasio + Classic TAB, ZZ Top, Courtney Barnett, Margo Price, Seal, Local Natives, Jordana, City And Colour, and more. Tickets are available here.