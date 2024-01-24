Since the release of her first song “Your face” last year, 19-year-old Wisp quickly became a TikTok shoegaze phenomenon (those exist), landing a deal with Interscope Records before even sharing any more material. Today, she’s back with “See you soon,” her fourth track so far, and a promising one at that.

About the track, she said in a statement, “‘See you soon’ is about being infatuated with a person and wanting to spend all of your time with them, but the resolve at the end of the song represents knowing that person will not last and the feelings on their side aren’t as passionate as yours.”

Hear it below.