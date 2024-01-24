Wisp – “See you soon”

New Music January 24, 2024 12:16 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Wisp – “See you soon”

New Music January 24, 2024 12:16 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Since the release of her first song “Your face” last year, 19-year-old Wisp quickly became a TikTok shoegaze phenomenon (those exist), landing a deal with Interscope Records before even sharing any more material. Today, she’s back with “See you soon,” her fourth track so far, and a promising one at that.

About the track, she said in a statement, “‘See you soon’ is about being infatuated with a person and wanting to spend all of your time with them, but the resolve at the end of the song represents knowing that person will not last and the feelings on their side aren’t as passionate as yours.”

Hear it below.

Related

TikTok Has Made Shoegaze Bigger Than Ever
Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Opry Apologizes For Elle King’s Performance At Dolly Parton Tribute

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

3 days ago 0

Lovers & Friends 2024 Lineup Has Janet Jackson, Usher Performing Confessions, Backstreet Boys, & More

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest