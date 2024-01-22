Earlier this month, David Nance announced his new project David Nance & Mowed Sound, who are sharing their eponymous debut album next month. They released “Mock The Hours,” and today they’re back with “Tumbleweed,” which was written in less than five minutes during a car ride on July 4, 2021.

“This was an effortless tune to record,” Nance said in a statement. “Everything fell into place quite easy. Pearl [LoveJoy Boyd] steals the show with her beautiful harmonies. Skye’s flute is lovely. If you listen closely, you can hear Kevin’s over caffeinated hands skittering the brushes on the snare. Definitely my happy place on the record.”

Watch the “Tumbleweed” video below.

David Nance & Mowed Sound is out 2/9 on Third Man Records.