Watch Jack Black Sing AC/DC’s “Big Balls” With Foo Fighters In Auckland

For Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s annual Hanukkah Sessions in 2022, Grohl and Jack Black tackled Rush’s “The Spirit of Radio” together. Today in Aukland, the comedian joined Foo Fighters on stage to sing a silly rendition of AC/DC’s “Big Balls.”

The performance also featured Foos’ Australian drum tech Fiona Scott, who first sang this cover with the band last fall in Perth. Grohl and Black have been friends for a while; Black was in their 2003 “Low” video, as well as their 1999 “Learn To Fly” video. He also helped them with their 2002 Letterman performance of “My Hero.” Watch the footage from the Aukland concert below.