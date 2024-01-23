The British electronic producer Tom Jenkinson has been releasing fast, intricate, jarring tracks under his Squarepusher alias since the mid-’90s, but his output has slowed significantly in the past decade or so. In 2020, Jenkinson released Be Up A Hello, his first album under the Squarepusher name in five years. This time, the break between LPs won’t be quite so long. Today, Squarepusher has announced a new LP called Dostrotime.

Jenkinson got a chance to focus on music during the pandemic, and judging by first single “Wendorlan,” Dostrotime will sound like vintage Squarepusher. “Wendorlan” is a real breakneck instrumental, its electro keyboard-blurps and classic-rave synth-bass hacked up into the kind of wriggling lightspeed freakout that can hit you right in the most anxious parts of your brain. The track keeps going for six and a half minutes, and it never lets up.

Tom Jenkinson created the frantically abstract “Wendorlan” video himself, using an oscilloscope. It’s the kind of clip where you’ll want to take the seizure warning seriously. Below, check out the “Wendorlan” video and the Dostrotime tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Arkteon 1”

02 “Enbounce”

03 “Wendorlan”

04 “Duneray”

05 “Kronmec”

06 “Arkteon 2”

07 “Holorform”

08 “Akkranen”

09 “Stromcor”

10 “Domelash”

11 “Heliobat”

12 “Arkteon 3”

Dostrotime is out 3/1 on Warp.