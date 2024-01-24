Last year, a band called Liquid Mike came along with an awesomely ragged power-pop sound and a sick debut album that was not self-titled but was called self-titled. Liquid Mike come from Marquette, Michigan, and if you’ve ever been there, you know that it’s not the kind of place that exciting rock bands tend to call home. But Liquid Mike are doing the thing! They’re a Band To Watch now, and their sophomore LP Paul Bunyan’s Slingshot is already coming out next month. I have heard it, and it rocks.

We’ve already posted “K2,” the lead single from Paul Bunyan’s Slingshot, and now Liquid Mike have dropped another track. “American Caveman” has big hooks, viscerally satisfying riffs, surprising amounts of harmonica, and the kind of conversational slack-life lyrics that are both sad and romantic. It’s a great song. Listen below.

The self-released Paul Bunyan’s Slingshot is out 2/2.