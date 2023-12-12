Earlier this year, Liquid Mike shared S/T, an album so infectious it made them a Band To Watch and landed them on our Best New Bands list. Today, the Marquette, Michigan-based five-piece are announcing its follow-up, Paul Bunyan’s Slingshot, and releasing the single “K2.”

“I’ve always thought it was funny how many Midwest towns claim to be the home of Paul Bunyan or have some sort of connection to him because they’re always the smallest little towns,” frontman Mike Maple said about the LP. “This album is about living in a place like that.”

While Maple is the guitarist, vocalist, and primary songwriter, the band is also synth/horns/vocalist Monica Nelson, guitarist Dave Daignault, bassist Zack Alworden, and drummer Cody Marecek.

Hear “K2” below.

<a href="https://liquidmike.bandcamp.com/album/paul-bunyans-slingshot">Paul Bunyan’s Slingshot by Liquid Mike</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Drinking And Driving”

02 “K2”

03 “Town Ease”

04 “Mouse Trap”

05 “Drug Dealer”

06 “AM”

07 “Pacer”

08 “USPS”

09 “Small Giants”

10 “Works Bomb”

11 “American Caveman”

12 “-”

13 “Paul Bunyan’s Slingshot”

Paul Bunyan’s Slingshot is out on 2/2.