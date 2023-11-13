The 40 Best New Bands Of 2023

Hello and welcome to the 13th edition of Stereogum’s annual Best New Bands list. Lucky number 13! We started doing this back in 2010, and every year since then — except for 2014, which we skipped (sorry to any band that really hit it big in 2014) — our writers have taken stock of the past twelve months to spotlight the artists that have us excited about the future of music in any genre. It’s a fun task, and also an overwhelming one, because there are so many bands. And so many of them are good! So many of them are bad, too, but you won’t find those here.

Of course “new” is subjective. Some of these acts have been around for a little while. But across the board, there’s something about what each artist has done since last autumn that has us hyped up. Maybe they finally released that debut album, maybe their promise crystallized on LP2 or even beyond. Inclusion here is sometimes a judgement call, based on a nebulous vibe. I think our vibes are usually right. And we are still calling this Best New Bands, although some of these artists are not bands. It’s just what we call it. Finally, we intentionally run this list removed from year-end season to give these acts their own special shine. It’s not a year-end list. Our 2023 In Review coverage is just around the corner, and you will also complain that that is too early.

If you’ve been following along at Stereogum this year, a lot of these names will be familiar to you. They’ve been in our new music feed. They’ve been in our Band To Watch interview series. We’ve reviewed their concerts. And there’s a couple we haven’t mentioned enough, so consider this a mea culpa.

Now you’re ready to dive into Stereogum’s 40 Best New Bands Of 2023, presented in alphabetical order. There are also playlists on Spotify, Apple Music, and TIDAL highlighting the honorees. —James Rettig