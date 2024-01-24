Over the past few years, the producer Prefuse 73 — aka Guillermo Scott Herren — has put out a series of releases called The Falling Institute Of…, each focused on different types of sound. But it’s been nearly six years since the last proper Prefuse 73 album, 2018’s Sacrifices. Today, he’s announced a new full-length called New Strategies For Modern Crime Vol. 1, which will be released on March 22. Check out lead single “A Lord Without Jewels” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Forever Chase (Scene One)”

02 “A Lord Without Jewels”

03 “Clean Up Scene Apprentice”

04 “The End Of Air”

05 “She Needs No Introduction”

06 “Onboard, Overboard”

07 “Fare La Corna”

08 “Full Recollection”

09 “Lullabies And Awakenings”

10 “Empath Lords”

11 “Desperate Demise”

12 “Wrong Suspect”

New Strategies For Modern Crime Vol. 1 is out 3/22 via Lex Records.