Bon Jovi’s self-titled debut album was released 40 years ago this week, and the band will be the subject of a four-part docuseries that will premiere on Hulu in April. Next week, Bon Jovi will be honored as the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year, and it’s rumored that there will be a reunion with founding guitarist Richie Sambora, who left the band in 2013. And that’s not all!

Today, Bon Jovi have announced a special 40th anniversary edition of their debut album, out on streaming platforms now. It includes nine bonus tracks, most of those demos and early versions of “Runaway,” the band’s debut single and first Top 40 hit. There are also four rare live cuts, recorded during a concert in Tokyo in 1985.

Check out the deluxe edition of Bon Jovi below.

The physical edition of the 40th anniversary Bon Jovi can be pre-ordered here.