Bon Jovi’s Debut Album Turns 40 With Docuseries And Richie Sambora Reunion On The Horizon

Forty years ago this week, Bon Jovi released their eponymous debut album. And this spring the band will be celebrated with a four-part Hulu docu-series made “with full cooperation from all past and present members.”

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story promises “forty years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics and never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet.” It was directed by Gotham Chopra, who also executive produced it alongside Giselle Parets and Ameeth Sankaran.

Before that Jon Bon Jovi will be honored as the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year on February 2 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. According to Showbiz 411, founding Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora (who left the band in 2013) will be participating.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story premieres April 26.