The British band Final Form plays metallic hardcore with single-minded focus. They’re fast, heavy, and efficient, and there’s also at least one serious shredder in the band. Final Form tracks tend to have breakdowns and crazy thrash solos, so you don’t even have to pick what you want from the band. Sometimes, as on the new song “A Different Breed,” they do both at once.

Final Form got going in 2021, and they’ve released two demos and a split 7″ with the likeminded Bloodfury. This spring, Final Form will release a new EP called The Devil’s Game, and they’ve just shared lead single “A Different Breed.” Singer Dan — no last name given — tells No Echo, “The song is about true loyalty, something that not everyone understands. You either have the mindset or not and some people talk about it but don’t live it. It’s also about the focused attitude you need to achieve your goals.” It’s the type of track that might cause you to accidentally throw a kettlebell through your ceiling. Listen below.

The Devil’s Game EP is coming in April on Collyde/The Coming Strife/Death Farm.