Johnny Ramone’s Estate Sues Over Netflix’s Joey Ramone Biopic Starring Pete Davidson

In 2021, Netflix announced the film adaptation of Mickey Leigh’s memoir I Slept With Joey Ramone, in which Pete Davidson is set to star. Johnny Ramone’s estate is seeking to block the release, according to Billboard.

A lawsuit was filed Saturday in Manhattan court by Johnny’s widow, Linda Ramone, who claims that Leigh (Joey’s brother) “covertly developed an unapproved and unauthorized Ramones-based biopic” based on his own “one-sided recitation of the history of the Ramones.”

Joey and Johnny’s estates have split ownership of the intellectual property for the Ramones. Therefore, Linda says the film cannot go forward without her permission. “Ms. Ramone objects to defendants’ attempt to create a Ramones film without her involvement — not to be obstinate, but rather based on defendants’ disregard for [Ramones] assets and their conduct and treatment of Ms. Ramone and her late husband,” Linda’s attorneys write. “To permit defendants alone to tell the authoritative story of the Ramones would be an injustice to the band and its legacy.”

Her lawsuit also alleges that Leigh and David Frey, a director of the Ramones’ holding company, have “effectively shut down the entire company” and withheld payments from her. “It is apparent from defendants’ continuing course of conduct that their main objective is to torment Ms. Ramone until she agrees to sell her interests,” Linda’s lawyers write. “Regrettably, Defendants appear willing to allow the band’s legacy to decay, in order to benefit their own self-interest.”