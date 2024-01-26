Tiësto Becomes Super Bowl’s First In-Game DJ, Produces Heidi Klum’s New “Sunglasses At Night” Cover

We already knew that Usher would be the Halftime Show act for this year’s Super Bowl. But Usher won’t be the only big star performing at the game. Tiësto, the veteran Dutch EDM superstar, will serve as the Super Bowl’s first-ever in-game DJ. The Super Bowl has employed people like DJ Khaled and Zedd as pregame DJs, but nobody has ever spun records during the game itself. This new move has something to do with the Super Bowl happening in Las Vegas, and apparently we can look forward to bass-drops after every touchdown. Great.

.@tiesto will perform as the first in-game superstar DJ for Super Bowl LVIII! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/0uwlJAFFWi — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2024

In other Tiësto news, the man is currently helping old-school supermodel Heidi Klum realize her musical dreams. Klum just released a new Tiësto-produced cover of “Sunglasses At Night,” Corey Hart’s 1984 synthpop classic. It sounds exactly like Heidi Klum singing an EDM version of “Sunglasses At Night.” Klum has apparently been friends with Tiësto and his wife for a while, and the track will serve as the theme for the forthcoming season of Germany’s Next Topmodel.

“Sunglasses At Night” is not the beginning of Heidi Klum’s musical career. She also released a single called “Wonderland” in 1997; it was recorded for a Christmas commercial from a German retailer called Douglas. Klum also duetted with then-husband Seal on a track from his 2007 album System.