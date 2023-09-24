Usher To Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher has been announced as the headline performer for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. The Super Bowl will take place on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium, right outside of Las Vegas. The NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music — the latter succeeded Pepsi as sponsors of the show last year — made the announcement on Sunday morning with a series of “Confessions” promotional videos starring Odell Beckham Jr., Kim Kardashian, Marshawn Lynch.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

This will be Usher’s second time performing at the Super Bowl, after he made a guest appearance with the Black Eyed Peas in 2011.

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman,” Jay-Z — Roc Nation founder and past Usher collaborator — said. “Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

Last year’s Super Bowl halftime show was headlined by Rihanna.