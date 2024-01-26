It feels like we’re getting a lot of news about music biopics today. These things keep coming out! Nobody’s willing to stop them! Dewey Cox’s brother died for nothing! Next up on the star-biopic schedule is Bob Marley. One Love, the new movie where Kingsley Ben-Adir plays Marley, is coming out next month, and I have seen its trailer approximately one million times. In conjunction with the movie, a few present-day stars are covering Marley’s classics, and one of them is Kacey Musgraves.

It might ordinarily seem strange for a country star to contribute to the soundtrack of a Bob Marley movie, but that is very much in Kacey Musgraves’ comfort zone. Musgraves has covered “Three Little Birds,” the 1977 Bob Marley And The Wailers song about how every little thing’s gonna be all right, at a few live shows in the past. Now, she’s recorded a new version for a movie-inspired EP that’ll also feature other prestige types like Leon Bridges, Daniel Caesar, and Wizkid covering Marley’s songs. Below, check out Kacey Musgraves’ tender acoustic take on “Three Little Birds,” the very familiar Bob Marley original, and the tracklist for the One Love EP.

TRACKLIST:

01 Bloody Civilian – “Natural Mystic”

02 Skip Marley – “Exodus”

03 Daniel Caesar – “Waiting in Vain”

04 Kacey Musgraves – “Three Little Birds”

05 Wizkid – “One Love”

06 Jessie Reyez – “Is This Love”

07 Leon Bridges – “Redemption Song”

The EP Bob Marley: One Love (Music Inspired By The Film is out 2/14 on Island.