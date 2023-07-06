Watch The Trailer For The Bob Marley Biopic Starring Kingsley Ben-Adir

Bob Marley is getting the music biopic treatment. Last year, it was announced that Kingsley Ben-Adir had been selected to portray Marley in the film, which is authorized by the Marley family, and Bob Marley: One Love will hit theaters early next year. Today, a teaser trailer for the film has been released.

“You’ve heard the music and you think you know the man but do you really understand what he went through and what moments shaped him into the person he became,” Ziggy Marley said in a statement. “Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Kingsley Ben Adir as Bob with Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita this film will bring you to witness for the first time what it was like to be around the legend, to see his pain his sorrows his joys and his redemption.”

Watch the trailer below.

https://twitter.com/bobmarley/status/1676577052919746560

Bob Marley: One Love is out on January 12, 2024.