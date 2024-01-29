Last month, brother duo Joyer shared “Drive All Night,” a pleasant dose of immersive shoegaze. Today, they’re announcing their third album Night Songs and sharing the single “Star.”

Night Songs was recorded and mastered by Big Nice Studio’s Bradford Krieger and mixed by Sun Studios’ Alex Farrar. It has appearances from Teethe’s Boone Patrello and Kitchen’s James Keegan. The title comes from “a sort of unconscious throughline of different activities and behaviors that occur at night,” as per Shane Sullivan. “Night is when more destructive or indulgent behavior seems to come out — the behavior that sometimes you’re not proud of.”

“Star,” in particular, is a dreamy recollection of a mayfly-filled Ohio camping trip with Kitchen. Watch the video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Night Song”

02 “Silver Moon”

03 “Drive All Night”

04 “777”

05 “Fall Apart”

06 “Wake Up”

07 “Star”

08 “Softer Skin”

09 “Try”

10 “Rings A Bell”

11 “Mason Dixon”

TOUR DATES:

02/09 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village w/ Interlay

02/10 Akron, OH @ Kling Thing w/ Interlay, Funeral Commercial

03/07 Richmond, VA @ Clayhouse

03/08 Knoxville, TN @ Birdhouse

03/17 El Paso, TX @ Rosewood Bar

Night Songs is out 04/26 on Hit the North Records / Julia’s War.