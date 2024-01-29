Joyer – “Star”

New Music January 29, 2024 6:39 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Joyer – “Star”

New Music January 29, 2024 6:39 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, brother duo Joyer shared “Drive All Night,” a pleasant dose of immersive shoegaze. Today, they’re announcing their third album Night Songs and sharing the single “Star.”

Night Songs was recorded and mastered by Big Nice Studio’s Bradford Krieger and mixed by Sun Studios’ Alex Farrar. It has appearances from Teethe’s Boone Patrello and Kitchen’s James Keegan. The title comes from “a sort of unconscious throughline of different activities and behaviors that occur at night,” as per Shane Sullivan. “Night is when more destructive or indulgent behavior seems to come out — the behavior that sometimes you’re not proud of.”

“Star,” in particular, is a dreamy recollection of a mayfly-filled Ohio camping trip with Kitchen. Watch the video for it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Night Song”
02 “Silver Moon”
03 “Drive All Night”
04 “777”
05 “Fall Apart”
06 “Wake Up”
07 “Star”
08 “Softer Skin”
09 “Try”
10 “Rings A Bell”
11 “Mason Dixon”

TOUR DATES:
02/09 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village w/ Interlay
02/10 Akron, OH @ Kling Thing w/ Interlay, Funeral Commercial
03/07 Richmond, VA @ Clayhouse
03/08 Knoxville, TN @ Birdhouse
03/17 El Paso, TX @ Rosewood Bar

Night Songs is out 04/26 on Hit the North Records / Julia’s War.

Maria Gelsomini

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Alice In Chains Release Jar Of Flies 30th Anniversary Vinyl Embedded With Real Flies

4 days ago 0

Kat Von D Wins Lawsuit Over Miles Davis Tattoo

2 days ago 0

JPEGMAFIA Defends Meetup With Kanye West

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest