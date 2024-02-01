The Oakland festival Mosswood Meltdown has announced its 2024 lineup, which is headlined by the B-52’s. The band went on a farewell tour last year, but that hasn’t stopped them from doing a Las Vegas residency and some select festival dates, this one included.

Also performing Mosswood this year: Hunx And His Punx, Big Freedia, Redd Kross, the ’70s punk band Pure Hell (with their first West Coast show in 30+ years), Egyptian Lover, Gibby Haynes, Go Sailor (the twee-pop band’s first show in over a decade) Bush Tetras, and more. The event, as always, will be hosted by John Waters, who will also serve as a judge for the fest’s first drag contest.

Mosswood Meltdown will take place on July 6 and 7 at Mosswood Park. Tickets are on sale now — details here.