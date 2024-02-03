Watch The Libertines Cover Buddy Holly And Love For BBC Radio 2

In a little over a month, the Libertines will share All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, their first album in nine years. They’ve released the singles “Run, Run, Run,” “Night Of The Hunter,” and “Shiver.” On Friday, the band shared a cover of Buddy Holly’s “That’ll Be The Day” with the BBC Concert Orchestra.

Today, Feb. 3, is known as The Day The Music Died, due to the 1959 plane crash that killed Holly, Ritchie Valens, and “The Big Bopper” J. P. Richardson.

The Libertines also covered Love’s “Alone Again Or” in BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room in the same session.

Watch the performances below.

The full Love cover can be heard at 17m20s below.

All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade is out 3/8 on Casablanca/Republic.