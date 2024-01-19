In October, the Libertines announced All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, their first new album in nine years. They shared “Run Run Run,” followed by the release of “Night Of The Hunter” in December. Today, they’re back with “Shiver” and a video directed by Alex Brown.

“Peter [Doherty] had a song and I had a song and we mashed them up and did it collaboratively,” Carl Barât said about the song. Doherty added, “’Shiver’ is very much from Doherty/Barât, where I would probably find it difficult to work out who did what because we were both there the whole time through its creation. It should really be called ‘The Last Dream Of Every Dying Soldier,’ but everyone liked the title ‘Shiver.’”

Watch the video below.

All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade is out 3/8 on Casablanca/Republic.