Watch Justin Bieber Cover SZA’s “Snooze” At First Show Since 2022

Almost a year ago, Justin Bieber canceled his Justice World Tour following several postponements due to his battle with Ramsey Hunt disorder. On Thursday night, he gave a private acoustic performance at the 2,500-cap venue History in Toronto.

The event took place after he and fellow Canadian celebrities Tate McRae, Michael Bublé, and Will Arnett served as team captains at the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft (and at least one of them was tripping balls). Last year, Bieber starred in the “Snooze” video and was featured on a stripped-down rendition of the song. He also played “Baby,” “Hold On,” “Ghost, “Eenie Meenie,” “Peaches.” Watch footage below.