Phoebe Bridgers Wins First Grammy Award With Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Phoebe Bridgers has won her first Grammy award as the featured guest on SZA’s “Ghost In The Machine,” which won Best Pop Duo/Group performance at the pre-show premiere ceremony.

Bridgers was nominated for four Grammy awards on her own at the 2021 show, including for Best New Artist. As one-third of Boygenius, she is nominated for seven Grammys this year, including for Album Of The Year (The Record) and Record Of The Year (“Not Strong Enough”).

SZA is the most nominated artist at the 2024 Grammys, picking up nine nods including nominations for Album Of The Year (SOS), Record Of The Year (“Kill Bill”), and Song Of The Year (“Kill Bill”). In 2022, SZA won her first Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat.

I just wanna say thank you to each and every one of you for rooting for me and praying for me tonight . No matter what happens I’m blessed cause I have YALL and we’ve come so fucking far . I LOVE YOU . God has us 💗 #CAMPTAKESGRAMMYS — SZA (@sza) February 4, 2024