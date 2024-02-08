Last year, mui zyu released her debut album Rotten Bun For An Eggless Century, which led us to name her an Artist To Watch and landed her on our annual Best New Bands list. Today, Eva Liu, the musician behind mui zyu, is releasing a new song, the languid and melancholy “everything to die for.”

“This song arrived so fast, like a gift from somewhere else, the words and music poured out altogether and the final version is musically identical to the original sketch,” she shared. “I’d never written a love song and had been listening to lots of romantic music and this just teleported in. I love chromatic melodies as they are hopeful and naive but can feel unnerving, all of which embody ideas of love to me.”

Listen below

LIVE DATES:

03/02 Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall (Dark Arts)

03/15 Austin, TX @ Bethell Hall (Father/Daughter + The Luna Collective Official SXSW Showcase)

08/29-09/01 Dorset, UK @ End Of The Road 2024

08/31 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Psych Fest

“Everything To Die For” is out now via Father/Daughter Records.