Pearl Jam Announce New Album Dark Matter: Hear The Title Track

Pearl Jam released their album Gigaton just as the pandemic was kicking off. Eventually they were indeed able to gig a ton in support of the album, though COVID-19 and wildfires made it a somewhat bumpy tour. Now the grunge elders are ready to release their 12th studio LP.

Dark Matter, due out in April, was produced by Andrew Watt, the young Post Malone pal who has produced Eddie Vedder’s solo material plus recent releases from the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Iggy Pop. The album came together in just three weeks at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios, a marked change from the elongated process Pearl Jam used for other recent records. Lead single and title track “Dark Matter” is a big, loud riff-rocker that gives Vedder plenty of opportunity to unleash his yowling bellow.

Listen below, where you can also find the Dark Matter tracklist and a bunch of Pearl Jam tour dates (including some rescheduled from 2022).

TRACKLIST:

01 “Scared Of Fear”

02 “React, Respond”

03 “Wreckage”

04 “Dark Matter”

05 “Won’t Tell”

06 “Upper Hand”

07 “Waiting For Stevie”

08 “Running”

09 “Something Special”

10 “Got To Give”

11 “Setting Sun”

TOUR DATES:

05/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

05/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/25 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival

05/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

05/30 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/22 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park

06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

06/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

07/03 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne

07/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/11 – Madrid, SE @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

08/22 – Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium

08/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/31 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

09/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/12 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/15 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

09/17 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

11/08 – Auckland, NZ @ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

11/13 – Gold Coast, AU @ Heritage Bank Stadium

11/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium

11/21 – Sydney, AU @ Giants Stadium

Dark Matter is out 4/19 via Monkeywrench/Republic.