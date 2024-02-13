Pearl Jam Announce New Album Dark Matter: Hear The Title Track
Pearl Jam released their album Gigaton just as the pandemic was kicking off. Eventually they were indeed able to gig a ton in support of the album, though COVID-19 and wildfires made it a somewhat bumpy tour. Now the grunge elders are ready to release their 12th studio LP.
Dark Matter, due out in April, was produced by Andrew Watt, the young Post Malone pal who has produced Eddie Vedder’s solo material plus recent releases from the likes of Ozzy Osbourne and Iggy Pop. The album came together in just three weeks at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios, a marked change from the elongated process Pearl Jam used for other recent records. Lead single and title track “Dark Matter” is a big, loud riff-rocker that gives Vedder plenty of opportunity to unleash his yowling bellow.
Listen below, where you can also find the Dark Matter tracklist and a bunch of Pearl Jam tour dates (including some rescheduled from 2022).
TRACKLIST:
01 “Scared Of Fear”
02 “React, Respond”
03 “Wreckage”
04 “Dark Matter”
05 “Won’t Tell”
06 “Upper Hand”
07 “Waiting For Stevie”
08 “Running”
09 “Something Special”
10 “Got To Give”
11 “Setting Sun”
TOUR DATES:
05/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
05/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/25 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival
05/28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/30 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/22 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park
06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
06/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/02 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne
07/03 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne
07/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/11 – Madrid, SE @ Mad Cool Festival
07/13 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
08/22 – Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium
08/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/31 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
09/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/12 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/15 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
09/17 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
11/08 – Auckland, NZ @ Go Media Stadium Mt Smart
11/13 – Gold Coast, AU @ Heritage Bank Stadium
11/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium
11/21 – Sydney, AU @ Giants Stadium
Dark Matter is out 4/19 via Monkeywrench/Republic.