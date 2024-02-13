Georgia – “Too Much Too Little”

New Music February 13, 2024 1:33 PM By Tom Breihan

Last year, the UK dance-pop artist Georgia released her album Euphoric. After years of producing herself, Georgia recorded that one with Rostam. Right now, Georgia is getting ready to tour Europe with Kim Petras, and she’s followed Euphoric with a new one-off single called “Too Much Too Little.”

“Too Much Too Little” starts off quiet and introspective — just Georgia’s voice and a piano — but slowly builds up to something more dramatic. When the inevitable beat-drop arrives, it’s a deep, lush house thump with tricky synth-blips all around. The track sounds huge and indestructible, but Georgia’s voice is human and vulnerable, and the contrast really works. Listen to “Too Much Too Little” below.

“Too Much Too Little” is out now on Domino.

