Georgia knows a thing or two about euphoria. Her 2020 sophomore Album Of The Week-worthy LP Seeking Thrills was all about finding transcendence on the dance floor, so it should come as no surprise that her next album is called Euphoric. What might come as a surprise is that the musician, who first emerged in 2015 with a shadowy debut, has teamed up with an outside producer for her third LP, and its none other than Rostam, who reached out to Georgia over DM after hearing her collaboration with Mura Masa.

“I wanted an adventure! Being a self-produced musician, it’s easy to get stuck on one thing or in one place,” Georgia said in a press release. She described her new album as learning to give herself over “to my issues, to my past, to my flaws and to the healing process,” and today she’s sharing the album’s bright lead single “It’s Euphoric,” which is less dance floor stomp and more leveled-out. It was the first song that she wrote with Rostam for the album, and you can check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “It’s Euphoric”

02 “Give It Up For Love”

03 “Some Things You’ll Never Know”

04 “Mountain Song”

05 “All Night”

06 “Live Like We’re Dancing Part II”

07 “The Dream”

08 “Keep On”

09 “Friends Will Never Let You Go”

10 “So What”

Euphoric is out 7/28 via Domino.