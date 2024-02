With lead single “Real Doll Time,” we got our first preview of Hard Copy, the latest album from VR SEX. Today the cold wave band — led by Drab Majesty’s Andrew Clinco — has dropped another track on us. “Inanimate Love” comes with a video by Danny Perez, described by the band as “a short-form, contemporary documentary about humans who are in love with things that have not yet (by definition) achieved ‘sentience.'” Watch below.

Hard Copy is out 3/22 on Dais.