Sam Evian announced his grand return Plunge last month with “Wild Days.” He’s back with another fine single from the new album today. “Rollin’ In” lives up to its name with a casual, dreamy midtempo vibe. It’s billed as one of several songs on Plunge that delve into the relationship between Evian’s parents, who were also musicians.

“Initially I did not plan on a sax solo, but Wayne Shorter passed away the day I was finishing the mix, so I felt inspired to put it in at the last minute,” Evian says. “I did my best to pay tribute to his sensitivity, lyricism and restraint. I wanted it to feel like big rolling waves.”

Listen below.

Plunge is out 3/22 on Flying Cloud Recordings/Thirty Tigers.