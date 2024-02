Charlotte grunge-shoegaze act Scarlet House released a thread of great songs throughout 2023, including December’s cathartic “Run.” Today, he’s back with his first material of the year: a blissfully heavy track called “Far.”

“‘Far’ is about me handling feelings of not belonging,” he said in a statement. “A lot of times I grew up feeling like an outsider looking in at a world I wasn’t a part of. So this song is just grappling with those feelings.”

Hear “Far” below.