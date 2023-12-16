There’s a surplus of shoegaze right now, but Scarlet House’s grungy, infectious take on the fuzzy genre sets him apart from the others. The 25-year-old musician is based in Charlotte and hasn’t released an album yet, but songs like last year’s addictive “Slowing Down” and this year’s eerie “Over” are great. Yesterday, he shared “Run.”

He gets a lot of comparisons to Deftones, and it’s not hard to see why. “Run” takes things slower, but it’s still big and impassioned.

Though his name seems to remain a secret, he shared part of his story on TikTok: “i was diagnosed with stage two lymphoma and underwent 5 rounds of chemotherapy when i was 19,” he wrote. “through the days of facing cancer i saw mortality and found a perspective of life i never knew before. music carried me through the lowest days of my life.”

Hear “Run” below.