MGMT are releasing their new album Loss Of Life at the end of this week. We recently caught up with them for an entry in our We’ve Got A File On You interview series. Today, MGMT are sharing one last single from the album, “Dancing In Babylon,” a collaboration with Christine And The Queens. It comes with a music video directed by Ray Tintori, who has been working with the duo since their Oracular Spectacular days.

“Creating the ‘Dancing In Babylon’ video with Chris and Ray was a prodigious affair (love), requiring everyone involved to operate in six dimensions at once, all while simultaneously making a simple turkey sandwich with Dijon mustard,” Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser said. “The sandwich that emerged is a cosmic mille-feuille that would be presentable in most high-end French diners.”

“I always loved MGMT’s multiverse, their freedom and talent, their limpid songwriting and killer soundscapes. Regal, inspiring,” Chris said in a statement. “When they reached out for this power ballad, I was honored and also excited to dive into their dream, because I have the same all-encompassing approach with my work. I loved the backstory of the lyrics as well, and I work my lower register here more than usual. I felt invited into their cool movie, and I’m glad to be now a part of the galaxy. Let’s work on more love in the love galaxy.” Chris continued:

I went back for the second day of shoot – the day where they decided to reinterpret a war scene, but with delirious soldier fits, very Cronenberg, with mushes of brain as knickers and, on my own armor, a pussy-shaped flesh. I love how the video developed into this baroque odysseus of love. I love how personal and insane it gets with them. Very rejuvenating and liberating. And also, more utopias like this. Resistance is in our imagination. We can alchemize all this world’s pain and turn it into hope, for a better future. Literally, put flowers back at the end of guns. This is a good song for that. Love songs cure despair. End of transmission.

Watch and listen below.

Loss Of Life is out 2/23 via Mom + Pop.