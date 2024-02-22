Last month, Shannon And The Clams announced The Moon Is In The Wrong Place, their new album that they started working on following the tragic death of bandleader Shannon Shaw’s fiancé Joe Haener. They shared “The Moon Is In The Wrong Place” at the time, and today they’re releasing “Bean Fields” with a music video directed by Vanessa Pla and animated by Amber McCall.

“Bean Fields” focuses on Haener’s family farm in Aurora, Oregon, which was the site of his fatal car accident but remains a beautiful meeting ground for his family and friends. Watch the video below.

The Moon Is In The Wrong Place is out 5/10 on Easy Eye Sound.