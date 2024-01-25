In 2021, the eclectic group Shannon And The Clams shared the album Year Of The Spider. Today, they’re announcing its follow-up, The Moon Is In The Wrong Place, produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. The title track is out now with a music video directed by Bobbi Rich.

In August of 2022, bandleader Shannon Shaw was weeks away from her wedding when her fiancé, Joe Haener, died in a tragic car accident. “We all felt the urgency of making something that reckoned with this meteor that smashed into our planet,” keyboard player Will Sprott said in a statement. “This is the most focused record we’ve ever done, as far as everything coming from a singular traumatic event.”

Watch the video for “The Moon Is In The Wrong Place” below.

TOUR DATES

03/13-16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

04/07 – Hot Springs, AR @ Ecliptic Festival

05/23 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

05/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

05/25 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

05/26 – Montréal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques

05/28 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

05/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

05/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/01 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

06/04 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/05 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

06/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

06/07 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

06/08 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns *

06/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

06/11 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

06/12 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

06/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

10/04 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/05 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

10/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/08 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

10/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

10/11 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club Ballroom

10/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

10/19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

* w/ Murder By Death

The Moon Is In The Wrong Place is out 5/10 on Easy Eye Sound.