Jahari Massamba Unit is the duo of Madlib and Karriem Riggins, two producers and multi-instrumentalists who bridge the divide between rap and jazz. Both Madlib and Riggins have crazy resumes on their own, and they’re also putting together a real catalog together. Riggins and Madlib have been collaborating since 2007, and they’re getting ready to follow up their 2020 album Pardon My French with a new one called YHWH Is Love. After the early singles “Stomping Gamay” and “Massamba Afundance,” they’ve dropped another one.

The title of Jahari Massamba Unit’s new track “Otis’ Tambourine” is a nod to Madlib, known to the government as Otis Jackson Jr. It’s a bleary, contemplative instrumental that does, in fact, have a whole lot of tambourine. The percussive organ on the track always seems like it’s about to anchor things when the drums kick in, but the drums never quite kick in. Listen below.

YHWH Is Love is out 3/1 on Karriem Riggins’ new label Law Of Rhythm.