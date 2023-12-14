Madlib is an all-time great rap producer with an encyclopedic knowledge of jazz. He draws from jazz samples all the time, and he sometimes makes the music himself. Karriem Riggins is a hugely acclaimed jazz drummer who works with rappers a lot and who has a lot of impressive rap-production credits of his own. Madlib and Riggins are natural allies, and they’ve worked together many times since they first collaborated in 2007. In 2020, their project Jahari Massamba Unit released a jazz album called Pardon My French. Next year, they’ll release another one.

Jahari Massamba Unit’s new album YHWH Is Love is set to arrive in March. Karriem Riggins starts the process for Jahari Massamba Unit tracks when he sends drum loops to Madlib. Madlib plays all the other instruments, layering his own melodies and harmonies over Riggins’ drums. The resulting instrumental tracks sound like jazz and instrumental hip-hop at the same time.

Today, Jahari Massamba Unit share first single “Stomping Gamay,” a heady melodic exploration that’s rooted in a deep boom-bap groove. Over a slow-rolling bassline, we get flutes, pianos, and vibraphones taking off into space. When André 3000 first announced his flute album New Blue Sun, I imagined that it might sound more like this. below, listen to “Stomping Gamay” and check out the album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “RUBATO LOVE”

02 “Stomping Gamay”

03 “Otis’ Tambourine”

04 “ALL THINGS…”

05 “Anointed Soul”

06 “Karriem’s BOLERO”

07 “JMU’s Voyage”

08 “Six 8ight (Interlude)”

09 “The Clappers Cousin”

10 “Massamba Afundance”

11 “e11even (Interlude)”

12 “WITH YHWH LOVE”

13 “Boppin'”

14 “Seven Miles to the Oxnard”

YHWH Is Love is out 3/1 on Karriem Riggins’ new label Law Of Rhythm.