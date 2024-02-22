Last month, the Canadian musician Ellis announced her sophomore album, Now Place That Feels Like, and shared “Obliterate Me.” Today, she’s back with a new single, “What I Know Now,” a song about how shitty the music industry is. “I didn’t realize that when I signed that dotted line/ I was giving away a part of me that I wanted to keep,” she sings. And later on: “And what I want to know/ What more did you expect from me?/ Under the control of some old dudes from Mississippi.” (Ellis’ 2020 debut Born Again came out on Fat Possum; her new one is self-released.)

“when i showed this song to a close friend before it was finished, she commented on how sad it was, and it was funny to me because, although i know where she’s coming from, this song doesn’t feel sad to me,” Ellis’ Linnea Siggelkow shared in a statement. “it was so cathartic to write and the cheekiest i have ever allowed myself to be. ultimately, “what i know now” is a diss track to the music industry, but even though the verses are very specific to my own experience, i think the chorus serves as this very universal refrain – that hindsight really is a damn bitch.”

Listen below.

No Place That Feels Like is out 4/26. Pre-order it here.