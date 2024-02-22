Last month, Mark Knopfler announced a new solo album, One Deep River, and shared a lead single, “Ahead Of The Game.” A couple weeks after that, Knopfler detailed a charity single featuring 54 (!) famous rock guitarists that shows just how much pull the Dire Straits legend has in the guitar world — that will be out in March. And today, Knopfler is back on the promotional rollout with “Watch Me Gone,” the second single from his solo album.

“The dreams of a teenage kid…to me it’s always been the fuel that keeps you going,” he said of the new song. “That’s why I’ll still cross the street to look at a window of guitars—it’s just that bit of your teen years that it reminds you of, so you try to keep it alive. I remember going to City Hall seeing Van Morrison or Bob Dylan, wishing I was doing that. Statistically what are the odds of making it as an act? But I was a comically driven young person, who was determined to make it.”

Listen below.

One Deep River is out 4/12 on British Grove via Blue Note/EMI.