54 Famous Rock Guitarists Unite On Mark Knopfler Charity Remake

Dire Straits guitar legend Mark Knopfler recently earned millions by selling his guitar collection to Christie’s, and he also announced a new solo album, One Deep River, which is set to come out this spring. Before that LP arrives, though, Knopfler will release a new single that promises to work as something like “We Are The World” for guitarists. As a benefit for Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America, Knopfler is releasing a new version of “Going Home,” his theme for the 1983 film Local Hero, that’ll feature dozens of famous guitarists.

The new version of “Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)” is credited to Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes, and producer Guy Fletcher, a longtime Knopfler collaborator, edited all the contributions together onto one nine-minute piece. The new recording opens with what’s reportedly the final recording from the late Jeff Beck, and it features guitar from titans like Bruce Springsteen, Slash, David Gilmour, Brian May, Eric Clapton, Sting, Sheryl Crow, Buddy Guy, Joan Jett, Nile Rodgers, Pete Townshend, Tony Iommi, Duane Eddy, Ronnie Wood, Peter Frampton, Joe Walsh, Joan Armatrading, Steve Vai, and Tom Morello. (Some of them aren’t necessarily famous for their guitar skills, but that’s still a hell of a list.) The Who’s Roger Daltrey played harmonica on the track, and Ringo Starr and his song Zak Starkey play drums. The cover art comes from Peter Blake, who famously did the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band cover and the Live Aid Poster.

Local Hero, a great little dramedy set in a small Scottish town, was the first film that Mark Knopfler scored, and the instrumental “Going Home” is one of his most enduring compositions. The new version of “Going Home” comes out next month, and here’s what Knopfler says about it:

What I really want to do, more than anything else, is just to thank each and every one for this sterling response. I really had no idea that it was going to be like this. It hit Guy and I said quite early on that we had to extend this piece somehow, to take in the number of people who joined in. Before I knew where I was, Pete Townshend had come into my studio armed with a guitar and an amp. And that first Pete power chord… man, I tell you. We were in that territory, and it was just fantastic. And it went on from there. Eric [Clapton] came in, played great, just one tasty lick after another. Then Jeff Beck’s contribution arrived, and that was spellbinding. I think what we’ve had is an embarrassment of riches, really. The whole thing was a high point.

Below, check out a very brief preview of the new version of “Going Home,” the original 1983 recording, and the full list of contributors.

Here’s the full list of names involved: Joan Armatrading, Jeff Beck, Richard Bennett, Joe Bonamassa, Joe Brown, James Burton, Jonathan Cain, Paul Carrack, Eric Clapton, Ry Cooder, Jim Cox, Steve Cropper, Sheryl Crow, Danny Cummings, Roger Daltrey, Duane Eddy, Sam Fender, Guy Fletcher, Peter Frampton, Audley Freed, Vince Gill, David Gilmour, Buddy Guy, Keiji Haino, Tony Iommi, Joan Jett, John Jorgenson, Mark Knopfler, Sonny Landreth, Albert Lee, Greg Leisz, Alex Lifeson, Steve Lukather, Phil Manzanera, Dave Mason, Hank Marvin, Brian May, Robbie McIntosh, John McLaughlin, Tom Morello, Rick Nielsen, Orianthi, Brad Paisley, Nile Rodgers, Mike Rutherford, Joe Satriani, John Sebastian, Connor Selby, Slash, Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr and Zak Starkey, Sting, Andy Taylor, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Ian Thomas, Pete Townshend, Keith Urban, Steve Vai, Waddy Wachtel, Joe Louis Walker, Joe Walsh, Ronnie Wood, Glenn Worf, and Zucchero.

The new version of “Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)” is out 3/15 on BMG.