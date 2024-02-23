Last month, Cakes Da Killa announced his new album Black Sheep and released the single “Mind Reader,” featuring Stout. Today, the New York hip hop artist is sharing his collaboration with New Orleans singer Dawn Richard for “Do Dat Baby.”

“‘Do Dat Baby’ is a sensual track that makes me feel like an early 2000s video vixen; the blueprint to everything that’s fabulous,” Cakes da Killa said in a statement. “I’m super excited Dawn agreed to hop on the record. She’s an artist I’ve watched since the beginning and I’m still pinching myself.”

“I’ve been excited about the new wave of artists in house and underground dance,” Richard added. “Cakes is an energy you can’t pass up and the record is the party you want to be invited to.”

Hear “Do Dat Baby” below.

Black Sheep is out 3/22 on Young Art.