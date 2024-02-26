Last month, Ben Chasny announced his next Six Organs Of Admittance album called Time Is Glass. He shared “The Mission,” and today he’s releasing “Summer’s Last Rays” alongside West Coast tour dates.

“Written when Autumn was just on the horizon in 2022, the interlocking guitars on ‘Summer’s Last Rays’ are an attempt to mirror the balance of the end of Summer,” Chasny said in a statement. “The main riff of the song is something I’ve been playing live for a couple decades now but has never ended up on a record. Of course with everything that seems in balance, it only takes a little push before it all collapses and a more ominous element rises. It wouldn’t really be a Six Organs song if it didn’t.”

Hear the track below.

<a href="https://sixorgansofadmittance.bandcamp.com/album/time-is-glass">Time is Glass by Six Organs of Admittance</a>

TOUR DATES:

05/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

05/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records Roadhouse

06/01 – Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge

06/13 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

06/14 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

06/15 – Anacortes, WA @ The Unknown

Time Is Glass is out 4/26 on Drag City.