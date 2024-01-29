Six Organs Of Admittance shared The Veiled Sea in 2021, and now Ben Chasny is back with its follow-up. Today, he announced his 21st album, Time Is Glass, and released the single “The Mission” with a music video directed by Elisa Ambrogio of Magik Markers.

“A couple of years ago a good friend of mine was falling in love in a new country and the stories he told at the time were both beautiful and terrifying, sublime and on the edge,” Chasny said in a statement. “I wrote this song for him and his new partner after they had begun to figure out how to be together.”

After 25 years of making music while living in different places, Chasney returned to Humboldt County, where Six Organs Of Admittance originated, for Time Is Glass.

Watch the video for “The Mission” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Mission”

02 “Hephaestus”

03 “Slip Away”

04 “Pilar”

05 “Theophany Song”

06 “My Familiar”

07 “Spinning In A River”

08 “Summer’s Last Rays”

09 “New Year’s Song”

Time Is Glass is out 4/26 on Drag City.