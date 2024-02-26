Front 242 Announce Farewell Tour

The Belgian group Front 242 has been around since the early ’80s. Front 242 essentially pioneered the harsh, spare subgenre known as electronic body music, or just EBM. They were a big influence on both industrial music and peak-era Depeche Mode, who took Front 242 on tour when they were in their stadium era. Front 242 also played the Lollapalooza main stage in 1993, right in between Babes In Toyland and Arrested Development. Now, after more than 40 years, Front 242 are getting ready to retire from live performance, and they’re heading out on one last tour.

Front 242 haven’t released an album since 2003’s Pulse. The group has a few dates left, including the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas, before their Black Out farewell tour kicks off. That tour will include runs through Europe and North America, and it’ll end with a pair of shows in Brussels next January. In a statement posted on Instagram, the band has this to say:

Front 242 will stop performing concerts. It is with a heavy mix of emotion that Front 242 announce their last concerts. We sadly close a great adventure of some 40 years amazing feelings shared with our wonderful audience. We realize that stopping now with a great image and full energy is what everybody would like to remember. Many thanks for your unfailing support.

Check out Front 242’s remaining tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

3/01 – Aarschot, Belgium @ Porta Nigra Festival

4/20 – Malta @ Dark Malta

4/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival

4/30 – Tijuana, Mexico @ Black Box

5/02 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ C3

5/03 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Pabellon del Palacio

8/04 – Lokeren, Belgium @ Lokerse Feesten

8/10 – Hildesheim, Germany @ M’Era Luna

9/06 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Landing

9/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

9/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

9/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan

9/14 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

9/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle

10/17 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg: Ronda

10/18 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

10/19 – Oberhausen, Germany @ Turbinenhalle

10/25 – München, Germany @ Backstage

10/26 – Langen, Germany @ Neue Stadthalle

11/08 – Houston, TX @ Rise Rooftop

11/09 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

11/10 – Denver, CO @ Reelworks

11/15-16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/29 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Film Studios (FutureRetro)

11/30 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns (FutureRetro)

12/05 – Lille, France @ The Black Lab

12/07 – Paris, France @ Le Trianon

12/08 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

12/13 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

12/14 – Madrid, Spain @ Sala La Paqui

12/25 – Chemnitz, Germany @ Dark Storm Festival

1/10 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset

1/24-25 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique