Last month, Baltimore’s Tomato Flower announced their new album No. So far they’ve shared “Saint” and “Temple Of The Mind,” and today they’re back with “Harlequin.”

“‘Harlequin’ is a pop song about a friend who keeps fucking up but you still love them anyway,” the band said in a statement. “The social situation becomes distorted and fantastical; the hapless friend becomes the image of the clown.”

The track comes with a video and an interactive website, both made by Hayden Right. See the site here, and check out the video below.

No is out 3/8 on Ramp Local.