Julia Holter – “Evening Mood”

Camille Blake

New Music February 28, 2024 12:10 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Julia Holter announced her new album Something In The Room She Moves and shared “Spinning.” Today, she’s back with the surreal single “Evening Mood,” whose lush sound was influenced by Hayao Miyazaki’s Ponyo, her daughter’s favorite film.

“I was inspired by the transformability of creatures, and how this malleability works alongside our capacity for love. I wanted everything to feel very liquid,” Holter explained. The song features a “heavily filtered ultrasound heartbeat” sent through a phaser. “I wanted it to sound like it was inside the body.”

Below, watch the video, directed by Dicky Bahto and featuring dancer Tatiana Luboviski-Acosta.

Something In The Room She Moves is out 3/22 on Domino.

