Julia Holter’s last proper album was 2018’s Aviary. In November, the LA singer-songwriter shared the song “Sun Girl,” and today she’s announcing a new LP called Something In The Room She Moves and releasing the single “Spinning” with a video directed by Giraffe Studios.

In a statement, Hotler said she was “trying to create a world that’s fluid-sounding, waterlike, evoking the body’s internal sound world.” This is palpable on “Spinning,” which is a cascade of transcendent, lush feeling. “It’s about being in the passionate state of making something: being in that moment, and what is that moment?” she explained. About the LP, she added, “There’s a corporeal focus, inspired by the complexity and transformability of our bodies.”

Something In The Room She Moves is dedicated to her young nephew, who passed away in recent years. Along with that loss, she also experienced the birth of her daughter, and these experiences all contributed to the existential texture of the record. The cover art by Holter’s childhood friend, artist Christina Quarles.

The title Something In The Room She Moves is a nod to the Beatles, whom she has loved since she was a child, as a subverting of their lyric “Something in the way she moves”; instead of merely serving as an object being observed, the woman is given agency.

Watch the video for “Spinning” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sun Girl”

02 “These Morning”

03 “Something In The Room She Moves”

04 “Materia”

05 “Meyou”

06 “Spinning”

07 “Ocean”

08 “Evening Mood”

09 “Talking To The Whisper”

10 “Who Brings Me”

TOUR DATES:

05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

05/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05/06 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

05/07 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

05/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

05/11 – Chicago, IL @ Outset

05/13 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

05/14 – Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont

05/15 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

05/17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

05/19 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

05/21 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

05/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

Something In The Room She Moves is out 3/22 on Domino.